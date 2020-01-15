Comeau registered an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Comeau picked up the secondary helper on Jason Dickinson's game-tying goal in the third period. Through 32 games, Comeau has 11 points, 67 hits and 47 shots on goal in a bottom-six role. The physical winger might interest fantasy owners in deeper formats, but he typically won't produce enough to be relevant in standard fantasy.