Comeau notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Comeau had the secondary helper on Andrej Sekera's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Comeau has six points, 40 hits, 28 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 19 games. He'll continue to see bottom-six usage, although his 18:37 of ice time Saturday was his second highest total of the year.