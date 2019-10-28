Stars' Blake Comeau: Still 7-10 days away
Comeau (lower body) remains sidelined for at least the next 7-10 days, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
At minimum, the news means Comeau will be unavailable for the next three games, though it could certainly be longer. The winger saw just 4:23 of ice time prior to getting hurt Opening Night, in which he recorded one shot and a minus-1 rating. Once given the all-clear, the veteran should slot into a bottom-six role, but could challenge for a larger role as the season progresses.
