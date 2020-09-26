Comeau (undisclosed) won't suit up for Saturday's Game 5 against the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Stars will be facing elimination Saturday evening, and they'll be entering the must-win contest without a plethora of key pieces including Ben Bishop (undisclosed), Rooper Hintz (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (undisclosed), so there's a distinct possibility Comeau won't get another opportunity to return this postseason. If that ends up coming to fruition, the 34-year-old winger will end the postseason having notched seven points in 23 contests.