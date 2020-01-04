Comeau notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Comeau had the secondary helper on Andrej Sekera's shorthanded, empty-net tally. In 28 games this season, Comeau has only nine points, with two of them coming while shorthanded. The 33-year-old has added 64 hits and 41 shots on goal from his bottom-six role.