Stars' Blake Comeau: Surprise scratch
Comeau (upper body) won't play Thursday against Tampa Bay, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
This news comes as a bit of a surprise, as there was no indication that Comeau was dealing with an injury until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. Valeri Nichushkin will replace Comeau in the lineup for Thursday's contest.
