Comeau (lower body) joined the Stars at practice Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Even on the short end of Comeau's initial timeline, he is likely still a week away, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The winger managed just 4:23 of ice time Opening Night before suffering his lower-body injury. Once cleared to play, the 33-year-old should challenge for a top-six role, though may have to settle for the third line to start.