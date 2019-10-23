Stars' Blake Comeau: Takes twirl Wednesday
Comeau (lower body) joined the Stars at practice Wednesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Even on the short end of Comeau's initial timeline, he is likely still a week away, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The winger managed just 4:23 of ice time Opening Night before suffering his lower-body injury. Once cleared to play, the 33-year-old should challenge for a top-six role, though may have to settle for the third line to start.
