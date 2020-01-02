Comeau scored a goal on three shots, dished four hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Comeau's second-period got the Stars on the board after the Predators struck twice on the power play in the first. The tally snapped a six-game drought for the winger, who now has eight points and 62 hits through 27 contests. Comeau works in a bottom-six role with limited upside for fantasy owners.