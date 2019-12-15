Comeau potted a shorthanded goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

The Predators held the lead for only 3:42 before Comeau's tally tied the game at one. The 33-year-old winger has found a bit of a groove recently, with four of his seven points this season coming in his last eight games. His production still isn't enough for most fantasy owners to consider, even with 35 shots on goal, 42 hits and 18 PIM to round out his stat line. The goal was Comeau's first shorthanded point since the 2017-18 campaign.