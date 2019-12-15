Stars' Blake Comeau: Tallies shorthanded goal
Comeau potted a shorthanded goal and fired three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
The Predators held the lead for only 3:42 before Comeau's tally tied the game at one. The 33-year-old winger has found a bit of a groove recently, with four of his seven points this season coming in his last eight games. His production still isn't enough for most fantasy owners to consider, even with 35 shots on goal, 42 hits and 18 PIM to round out his stat line. The goal was Comeau's first shorthanded point since the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.