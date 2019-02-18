Stars' Blake Comeau: Unavailable versus Predators
Comeau (upper body) will remain out of the lineup against Nashville on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Comeau will miss a third straight game due to his upper-body issue, though considering he has just three points in his last 17 contests, few fantasy owners are likely to miss him from their lineups. The 32-year-old is in danger of failing to reach the 20-point mark for only the second time in his NHL career.
