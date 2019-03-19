Stars' Blake Comeau: Will play Tuesday
Comeau (undisclosed) will be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Comeau returns following just one contest out of action due to his undisclosed issue. The winger is bogged down in a 16-game goal drought, during which he tallied seven helpers, 20 shots and 38 hits. With Comeau available, Jason Spezza will serve as a healthy scratch against Florida.
