Stars' Blake Comeau: Won't play after all
Comeau (upper body) unexpectedly will not play against the Hurricanes on Saturday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Comeau was given a probable tag for the upcoming road clash, but the Stars thought better of putting him in action just two days after the injury surfaced. The savvy winger will now set his sights on returning for Tuesday's game against the Predators.
