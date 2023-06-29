Gardiner was selected 79th overall by the Stars in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Many NHL teams these days go for upside with their draft picks, but you eventually must fill fourth line spots as well, which is where Gardiner comes in. His long-term ceiling is amongst the lowest of any player drafted thus far. He managed just 19 goals and 39 points in 68 games for OHL Ottawa this past season. That said, Gardiner prides himself on his play both defensively and away from the puck and he's very good at both. He's the type of player a coach would send over the boards to protect a lead with 30 seconds left. It's not a sexy profile and there's no guarantee Gardiner makes it, but it's at least clear what type of player he would be at the NHL level.