Holtby will defend the blue paint on the road Tuesday against New Jersey, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Holtby has gone 3-1-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .883 save percentage over his last five appearances. The 32-year-old stopped 24 of 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 victory over Detroit. The Devils are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Kings on Sunday. New Jersey has posted a subpar 3-5-0 record through January while averaging 31.5 shots on goal.