Holtby will defend the cage Friday in Detroit, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Holtby has posted a 7-8-1 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 19 appearances this season. The 32-year-old was shaky in his last start Thursday versus Buffalo, surrendering four goals on 24 shots en route to a 5-4 victory. Detroit has averaged 30 shots on goal and 2.95 goals for alongside a 13-6-2 at home this season.