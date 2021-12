Holtby will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Sharks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Holtby wasn't great in his last start Wednesday versus Vegas, surrendering five goals on 45 shots en route to a 5-4 loss. The 32-year-old backstop will try to get back in the win column in a home game with a Sharks squad that's only averaging 2.67 goals per game at home this year, 27th in the NHL.