Gorzynski scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Prince Albert's 12-2 win over Victoria on Tuesday.

Gorzynski is up to six goals and 11 helpers since he was traded to the Raiders from the Hitmen. Overall, he's up to 19 goals, 46 points and 117 shots on net over 39 appearances this season. That's already better than his 42-point output from 68 regular-season contests in 2024-25. The Stars prospect should continue to be a force on offense for a team that's in a four-way race for the top of the WHL standings.