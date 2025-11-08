Gorzynski scored two goals in WHL Calgary's 6-2 win over Swift Current on Friday.

Gorzynski has been limited to a goal and three assists since his last two-goal game versus Edmonton on Oct. 26. The 18-year-old is up to nine goals, seven helpers and 52 shots on net through 15 appearances this season for the Hitmen. He's already over halfway to matching his goal total (17) from the 2024-25 regular season, so it's clear his offense has taken a step up since he was selected in the fourth round by the Stars in June.