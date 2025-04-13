Smith scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Smith put the Stars ahead 2-1 with his shortie early in the second period, though Sean Durzi offered a quick response for Utah before the power play ended. The goal was Smith's first in 30 games with the Stars this year, to go with four assists, 26 shots on net, 38 hits, 21 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a minus-8 rating. The 36-year-old has been in a reserve role most of the time, but he got to play while the Stars held Thomas Harley and Esa Lindell out for maintenance reasons, likely in an effort to give their top healthy blueliners some rest before the playoffs. Smith could be a regular in the lineup to close out the regular season, but he'll probably be a scratch for most of the postseason unless injuries arise.