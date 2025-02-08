Smith logged an assist and five PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Smith set up a Matt Duchene tally late in the first period and then closed out the frame by fighting Tanner Jeannot. The 36-year-old Smith saw some action as a seventh defenseman late in January, but he was in the lineup Friday to cover the absence of Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed). Smith is likely to be scratched again when Lyubushkin returns. For the season, Smith has just four helpers with 19 shots on net, 31 PIM, 31 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances.