Smith logged 15:17 of ice time in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Smith had been scratched for the previous four games, but he was needed in place of Lian Bichsel (illness) in Friday's contest. The 36-year-old Smith has had trouble seeing anything more than part-time usage in 2024-25. He's at four assists, a minus-9 rating, 23 shots on net, 31 PIM, 36 hits and 20 blocked shots through 28 appearances in his first year with the Stars, and he'll likely head back to the press box when Bichsel is ready to play again.