Smith was scratched for the seventh straight game when he sat out Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Matt Dumba (upper body) was unavailable Thursday, but the Stars recalled and played Lian Bichsel rather than have Smith join the lineup. That's not a ringing endorsement on Smith's play so far. The 35-year-old has three helpers, eight shots on net, 11 PIM, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 12 outings, though he hasn't earned a point since Nov. 14. He hasn't played since going minus-4 in a game versus the Blackhawks on Nov. 27.