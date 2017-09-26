Play

Regner was placed on waivers Tuesday with the intention of being sent to the AHL, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

With the amount of defensive depth the Stars have, it would have been a surprise to see Regner make the Opening Night roster. The 28-year-old should serve as a call-up option this season, but likely nothing more, leaving him with little fantasy value.

