Stars' Brett Ritchie: Breaks extended scoring drought
Ritchie notched his third goal of the season to close out the first half Saturday against the Jets.
Ritchie owns just five points overall through 26 contests this season, but he'd been on a drought of nine consecutive games played without one before finding the back of the net against Jets. In his fifth season at the top level, Ritchie has seen his playing time dip to a career-low 9:44 of ice time per contest, so there's little to look forward to in terms of second-half prospects.
