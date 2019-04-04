Stars' Brett Ritchie: Expected to play Friday
Ritchie (hand) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's road clash against Chicago, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ritchie will make his return to the lineup after missing four of the last six games with a hand injury. His return won't likely have a big effect from a fantasy perspective, as he has just six points in 52 games this campaign. The 25-year-old could see a boost in ice time with Jaime Benn resting Friday, but it's no guarantee.
