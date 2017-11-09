Ritchie (upper body) will take part in Friday's game-day skate, with his status against the Islanders to be determined prior to puck drop, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Although Ritchie is on injured reserve and would need to be activated prior to suiting up, Dallas currently has just 22 players on the roster, so it wouldn't need to make a corresponding move once he is ready to play. Even when healthy, the winger's contributions have been limited -- he has just one goal and one assist through 12 games -- with the exception of the hits (33). In the event the 24-year-old is unable to play, the Stars may need to call-up a player from the minors, depending on the status of Tyler Pitlick (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (lower body).