Ritchie's upper-body injury will keep him off game ice for 5-to-7 days, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

This is consistent with a previous report that noted Ritchie will miss the next two games. Expect to see a lot more of Devin Shore and Tyler Pitlick on the right wing and in the bottom six while Ritchie recovers.

