Stars' Brett Ritchie: Injured reserve trip needed
Ritchie (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.
Ritchie originally suffered his injury Oct. 30 against Vancouver, and the move is retroactive to that day. The 24-year-old has been struggling so far in the 2017-18 season, only recording two points in 12 games but still making his presence felt defensively logging 33 hits. Ritchie can return to the action Friday at the earliest, and Tyler Pitlick and Devin Shore should see increased tick in his absence.
More News
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Given recovery timetable of 5-7 days•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Suffers upper-body ailment•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Produces across categories•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Re-ups with Dallas•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...