Ritchie (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Ritchie originally suffered his injury Oct. 30 against Vancouver, and the move is retroactive to that day. The 24-year-old has been struggling so far in the 2017-18 season, only recording two points in 12 games but still making his presence felt defensively logging 33 hits. Ritchie can return to the action Friday at the earliest, and Tyler Pitlick and Devin Shore should see increased tick in his absence.