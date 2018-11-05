Stars' Brett Ritchie: Likely out versus Boston
Ritchie (illness) is doubtful to play Monday in Boston, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
The fourth-line winger is dealing with an illness and seems a longshot to dress Monday against the Bruins. On the season, Ritchie is averaging 9:17 of ice time each game and has managed just one assist in 11 games.
