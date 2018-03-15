Stars' Brett Ritchie: Meets mesh in shootout loss
Ritchie put a wrist shot past Curtis McElhinney in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.
Ritchie anticipated a slick cross-ice pass from Tyler Seguin and potted the go-ahead goal for the Stars in the third period, but Patrick Marleau would end up tying it up in regulation and Mitch Marner bulged twine in the shootout stanza to seal the win for the Leafs. Ritchie is a strong power forward, but his output of 13 points through 62 games makes him waiver fodder in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...