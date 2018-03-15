Ritchie put a wrist shot past Curtis McElhinney in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ritchie anticipated a slick cross-ice pass from Tyler Seguin and potted the go-ahead goal for the Stars in the third period, but Patrick Marleau would end up tying it up in regulation and Mitch Marner bulged twine in the shootout stanza to seal the win for the Leafs. Ritchie is a strong power forward, but his output of 13 points through 62 games makes him waiver fodder in most fantasy leagues.