Ritchie tallied a helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Ritchie's assist marked his first point of the campaign. The 25-year-old winger only totaled seven goals and 14 points in 71 appearances in 2017-18, and appears to be trending in a similarly underwhelming direction this season, so he can be disregarded in most fantasy formats.

