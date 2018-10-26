Stars' Brett Ritchie: Notches first point
Ritchie tallied a helper in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Ritchie's assist marked his first point of the campaign. The 25-year-old winger only totaled seven goals and 14 points in 71 appearances in 2017-18, and appears to be trending in a similarly underwhelming direction this season, so he can be disregarded in most fantasy formats.
