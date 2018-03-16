Ritchie (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play Friday against the Senators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic Dallas-Forth Worth reports.

Ritchie has averaged just 10:42 of ice time through 62 games, but he's been able to rack up 159 hits in the limited minutes. Therefore, fantasy owners shouldn't lose sleep over his absence, and his next chance to enter the lineup will be Sunday in Winnipeg.