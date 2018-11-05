Ritchie (illness) won't play Monday against the Bruins, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.

This was the respected result when it was reported that Ritchie was battling a bug, but fantasy owners won't sweat it. He has one point through 11 games and has averaged 9:17 per game in ice time. The Stars play against Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, and given that this is only an illness, the 25-year-old could possibly return for that one.