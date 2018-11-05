Stars' Brett Ritchie: Out against Bruins
Ritchie (illness) won't play Monday against the Bruins, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas News reports.
This was the respected result when it was reported that Ritchie was battling a bug, but fantasy owners won't sweat it. He has one point through 11 games and has averaged 9:17 per game in ice time. The Stars play against Tuesday against the Blue Jackets, and given that this is only an illness, the 25-year-old could possibly return for that one.
