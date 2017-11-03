Stars' Brett Ritchie: Out Saturday and Monday
Ritchie (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Sabres or Monday against the Jets.
That means Ritchie will miss at least three games with this injury, as he was unable to play Thursday. The soonest he can return is next Friday against the Islanders.
More News
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Suffers upper-body ailment•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Produces across categories•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Re-ups with Dallas•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Notches 14th goal in blowout win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...