Ritchie (lower body) won't play Tuesday against Washington, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars will likely need to recall a player from the minors ahead of Tuesday evening's match, as they only have 11 healthy forwards on their roster with Ritchie and Jason Spezza (back) both on the shelf. Dallas has yet to release any details regarding the severity of Ritchie's malady, but he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Friday's matchup with the Bruins.