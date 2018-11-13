Stars' Brett Ritchie: Playing Monday
Ritchie (infection) will return to the lineup on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ritchie missed four straight games, last suiting up on Nov. 3. Still, he has just one assist in 11 games this season and will slot into the fourth line, limiting his fantasy potential.
