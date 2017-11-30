Stars' Brett Ritchie: Posts helper, three shots Tuesday
Ritchie recorded an assist and three shots on goal in a 3-0 win Tuesday against the Golden Knights.
The 24-year-old only saw 10:12 of ice time, but Ritchie now has an assist in two straight games. Ritchie routinely switches lines at even-strength and sees under 10 minutes of ice time, but four straight games with at least 2 shots on goal is promising. If he starts to get top six minutes, Ritchie could be a valuable asset in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Ready to roll Friday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Given recovery timetable of 5-7 days•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Suffers upper-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...