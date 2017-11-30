Ritchie recorded an assist and three shots on goal in a 3-0 win Tuesday against the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old only saw 10:12 of ice time, but Ritchie now has an assist in two straight games. Ritchie routinely switches lines at even-strength and sees under 10 minutes of ice time, but four straight games with at least 2 shots on goal is promising. If he starts to get top six minutes, Ritchie could be a valuable asset in deeper leagues.