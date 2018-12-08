Ritchie scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

He played less than seven minutes on the night but made them count, dishing two hits in addition to finding the back of the net in the third period. Ritchie now has two goals and an assist in two contests since returning from a five-game exile in the press box, but his limited role on the fourth line will give him little chance to maintain the scoring momentum.