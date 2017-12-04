Stars' Brett Ritchie: Pots pair of goals
Ritchie scored twice in Sunday's 7-2 rout of Colorado.
Both of Ritchie's strikes came in the third period, both of which came at even strength. The fourth-liner continues to average less than 11 minutes of ice time, and with just six points in 22 games, he's well off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.
