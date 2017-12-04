Ritchie scored twice in Sunday's 7-2 rout of Colorado.

Both of Ritchie's strikes came in the third period, both of which came at even strength. The fourth-liner continues to average less than 11 minutes of ice time, and with just six points in 22 games, he's well off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories