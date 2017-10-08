Stars' Brett Ritchie: Produces across categories
Ritchie assisted on one of two goals in the Stars' loss to the Blues on Saturday.
Ritchie was a sneaky play for many owners, producing points across categories. He finished the night with an assist, two penalty minutes, two shots, and four hits.
