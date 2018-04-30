Ritchie scored seven goals and tacked on seven assists throughout 71 games in 2017-18, while also pitching in 172 hits.

Despite seeing 1:27 of power-play time per game, Ritchie wasn't able to crack the 20-point mark for the second straight year, although he was just handed 10:50 of playing time per game which certainly limited his offensive opportunities. When on the ice, Ritchie seemed to create a positive impact nonetheless, as his 172 hits led Dallas' forwards while a 56.1 corsi was his career high -- showing that even through he didn't necessarily light up the statsheet, his line was creating offense more often than not. The 24-year-old will return in his contract year in 2018-19, but with Dallas only losing one forward to free agency, it's unclear if he'll receive more ice time or an increased role.

