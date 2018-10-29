Stars' Brett Ritchie: Ready to play Tuesday
Ritchie (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Through the first nine games of the season, Ritchie was logging a mere 9:31 of ice time per game, which will limit his chances of finding the back of the net with any consistency. Due to his lack of minutes, the winger has managed a lone assist in a bottom-six role. If he can earn a bigger role, the 25-year-old has the ability to reach the 20-point mark, which he did during the 2016-17 campaign when he averaged 12:54 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.