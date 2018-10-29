Ritchie (upper body) will return to the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Through the first nine games of the season, Ritchie was logging a mere 9:31 of ice time per game, which will limit his chances of finding the back of the net with any consistency. Due to his lack of minutes, the winger has managed a lone assist in a bottom-six role. If he can earn a bigger role, the 25-year-old has the ability to reach the 20-point mark, which he did during the 2016-17 campaign when he averaged 12:54 of ice time.