Ritchie (hand) is in the lineup for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ritchie's injury will only cost him one game, and he'll look to build upon the 13 points (six goals, seven assists) that he's racked up in 62 games in 2017-18. Although the 24-year-old hasn't had a tremendous offensive year, he has been able to provide a strong physical presence -- his 159 hits are the second most of any Dallas player.