Ritchie (upper body) will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 6-foot-3 winger won't be in many fantasy lineups Friday, as he's only tallied one goal and one assist in 12 games this campaign, but he'll add some grit to the Stars' bottom-six forward group against the Islanders. Ritchie has already racked up 33 hits this season.