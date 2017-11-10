Stars' Brett Ritchie: Ready to roll Friday
Ritchie (upper body) will return to the lineup for Friday's matchup with the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The 6-foot-3 winger won't be in many fantasy lineups Friday, as he's only tallied one goal and one assist in 12 games this campaign, but he'll add some grit to the Stars' bottom-six forward group against the Islanders. Ritchie has already racked up 33 hits this season.
More News
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Injured reserve trip needed•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Given recovery timetable of 5-7 days•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Suffers upper-body ailment•
-
Stars' Brett Ritchie: Produces across categories•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...