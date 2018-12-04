Ritchie scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Oilers.

Ritchie only had one point in 14 games entering this outing and was a healthy scratch in the previous five contests. He made the most of his return to duty with a secondary assist on Jason Dickinson's opening goal and and scoring one of his own off a back-door pass from Mattias Janmark. Ritchie may have earned himself more playing time with the effort.