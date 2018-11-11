Stars' Brett Ritchie: Should return Monday
Ritchie (infection) is expected to play Monday versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Ritchie has missed the last four games with this infection. His place in the lineup likely won't be confirmed until warmups, but his role on the fourth line makes his fantasy outlook grim anyway.
