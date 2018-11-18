Stars' Brett Ritchie: Sitting out Sunday
Ritchie is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The Stars are opting to work with seven defensemen, meaning Ritchie will take a seat in the press box. The 25-year-old has struggled to begin the year with just one assist in 13 games. Roope Hintz will work on the second line in Ritchie's place.
