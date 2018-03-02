Ritchie scored a goal in Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

Ritchie's tally ended a 21-game goal drought that dated back to Jan. 4. It was just the fifth marker of the season for the winger, who will likely fall short of his 2016-17 mark of 16. The sophomore slump seems to have hampered the Ontario native this year, as he currently has half as many points as he did in his first full NHL season.