Ritchie has just one point in his last 12 contests.

Ritchie's lone tally was a goal against the Devils on Jan. 4. During his cold streak, the winger did miss four games with an upper-body injury. The Ontario native continues to get looks on the power play -- he's averaging 1:19 of ice time with the man advantage -- despite his lack of offensive contributions.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories