Stars' Brett Ritchie: Suffers upper-body ailment
Ritchie returned to Dallas to be evaluated for an upper-body injury that will keep him out of Thursday's tilt with Winnipeg, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ritchie's absence is unlikely to impact fantasy owners, outside of the deepest of leagues, considering he has just one goal and one helper to start the season. The winger could help out owners in need of hits (33), but still hasn't added much even in terms of ancillary stats. Recently recalled Jason Dickinson will slot into the game-day lineup versus the Jets.
